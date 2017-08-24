Casey Wilson Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Casey Wilson

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Oh, baby!

Casey Wilson has given birth to her and husband David Caspe's second child, a son they named Henry Caspe. The exciting news was announced Thursday on her podcast, Bitch Sesh.

Co-host and comedienne Danielle Schneider shared, "Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast, you guys this is so exciting."

Casey's dad Paul added, "The baby is a month early but perfectly fine."

The former star of Marry Me and Happy Endings had revealed her pregnancy in March on Bitch Sesh, adding that she was in the middle of her second trimester.

Wilson and Caspe's baby joins big brotherMax Red, 2.

Wilson has said in the past she and Caspe, who wed in 2014, wanted to expand their family.

"We both come from two-kid families and I can't imagine going through life without a sibling, especially later in life," she told Fit Pregnancy in 2015.

Happy Father's Day to a man among men. I love you to pieces. ????????????

In May, Wilson had made her last major public appearance before giving birth, appearing with Schneider at the 2017 Vulture Festival in New York.

She has also been keeping busy with her acting career.

In March, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wilson she will star with Busy Philipps in The Sackett Sisters, a comedy pilot produced by Tina Fey.

Wilson also appears with James FrancoZac EfronAlison BrieKristen BellSeth Rogen and a slow of other familiar faces in Franco's comedy movie The Disaster Artist, which is set for release in December, and has a part in the 2018 independent film The Long Dumb Road.

