Here's Why James Cameron Isn't Totally Impressed With Wonder Woman

James Cameron may not be the biggest cheerleader for Wonder Woman in the Hollywood community.

While the big-screen project earned rave reviews from critics and impressive box office ticket sales across the country, one Hollywood director has a different take on the love and appreciation surrounding the film.

"All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood's been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing," James shared with The Guardian. "I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards."

He continued, "Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!"