Kylie Jenner Strips Down for Her "First Super Nude" Photo Shoot

Think you've seen every inch of Kylie Jenner? Think again.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at V Magazine issue 109, which stars the social media sensation and makeup mogul in her first-ever, completely nude photo spread. In the mag (hitting newsstands Aug. 31), 19-year-old Kylie wears a number of colorful sheer ensembles that expose every inch of her famous curves, including her nipples and backside.

"That was actually my first super nude shoot," Jenner recalled to V. "I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude."

The Life of Kylie star brings the heat as she poses seductively under a spotlight, looking over her shoulder and arching her back. As for Kylie's glam, she opted for platinum blond waves and silver metallic eyeshadow. Va-va-voom, much?!