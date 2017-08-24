Would Gwen Stefani Leave The Voice for American Idol? "You Just Never Know..."

Gwen Stefani is just a girl...a girl who has a lot to offer aspiring talent.

When E! News' Catt Sadler caught up with Stefani at the London Hotel in West Hollywood yesterday, where she previewed her fall L.A.M.B. and gx eyewear collections, she was asked about taking time off from NBC's The Voice; Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are returning as coaches, and Jennifer Hudson will fill the fourth seat when the show airs Sept. 25.

Stefani was "sad" when she realized she wouldn't be coming back this fall. "I have so much fun on the show," she said. Though it sometimes feels like a job, since "you get really invested in it and it's emotional," Stefani said it "fuels" her musical side. "Because you're around so much music the whole time, it's impossible to watch the talent be so great and not want to do that."

"I just love it," Stefani said. "I think it's a great show."