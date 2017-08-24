Vanessa Hudgens Just Channeled '80s Cher With This Hair Look

Fox
Fox
Vanessa Hudgens is taking us back...way back.
The So You Think You Can Dance judge, who has been rocking a bob as of late, revealed mermaid-length hair on the show this week. "From short and chic to long and sleek," celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood captioned on Instagram. The beauty pro, who also works with Jessica Alba and Hailey Baldwin, decided to take Vanessa's look in another direction, reaching into his expansive beauty knowledge for something fresh. The result: Cher-like, bone-straight, black-as-night tresses.
"This week I was very inspired by the outfit. It has a plunging neckline and a very-'80s feel to it," he said. "So, going off that I decided to give Vanessa Cher hair—Queen of the '80s."
Love the look that Vanessa and Kim Kardashian are wearing? The celeb-loved stylist shared his steps, so you can transform your look!
Step 1: Apply Marc Anthony Grow Long Leave-In Spray to wet hair.
Step 2: Smooth and dry hair with a blow dryer.
Step 3: Clip in with 24" extensions (or longer).
Step 4: Use a flat iron like the Pro Beauty Tools Shine Enhancing Ceramic Straightener to blend and straighten hair.
Step 5: Set the look with Marc Anthony Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Dry Styling Oil.
Vanessa's beauty routine has always been retrospective: "I always go back to the '70s. That's my home base," she told E! News. "I just love the free-spirited vibe the '70s bring when I decide to dress that way or do my hair or makeup that way. I just feel really free, and there's no better way to be."
If the '70s promises freedom, what will this '80s style do for you?