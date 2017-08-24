You Better Work! How Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Stay in Shape Alongside Their Main Men

They're so lucky, they are stars, and they sweat, sweat, sweat without a broken heart.

For Hollywood's most famous celebrities, working out is a part of life. Whether bringing a professional trainer to their home or heading out to a top-of-the-line studio, these fit and fantastic stars have access to the best of the best.

For some familiar faces, however, the best resource they can have may just be their significant other.

Earlier this week, Britney Spears shared a selfie from the gym and told fans that she was "staying focused." As it turns out, boyfriend Sam Asghari may have been the extra inspiration she needed to go the extra mile.

"Success is earned, not given, Just like respect," the model shared on Instagram. "Most people demand both without paying the price for it. Do the work, trust the process, enjoy the progress."