Bella Hadid Wears Fall's Latest Denim Trend: Skinny Jeans

Denim makes the world (well, your wardrobe) go round. It's the closet staple everyone doesn't just own, they love. As far as outfit opportunities, the options are endless, but the style really does matter when it comes to the look you're going for.

With skinny jeans, it's a streamlined, pulled together vibe that can sometimes feel sexy, if worn correctly.

Take Bella's cropped pair for example, pair them with a long-sleeved crop top and ballet flats like the star and you've got yourself a dainty daytime look perfect for brunching. Throw some pointed-toe stilettos into the mix, swap your crop for a tucked in tank and toss an oversized, menswear-inspired blazer into the mix and you instantly become the fashion boss you're destined to be. Once work's over, ditch the blazer-tank combo for a mesh bodysuit and you're ready to take on the night. See how easy it is to wear them again and again?

Clearly, you need some in your life, so we've rounded up our favorite three styles (inspired by Bella and fellow models Heidi Klum and Sara Sampaio).

Shop the Look