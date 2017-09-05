Bella Hadid Wears Fall's Latest Denim Trend: Skinny Jeans

Splash News
Splash News
The denim style has officially come full circle.
We were really into skinny jeans and then we just weren't. That's what it felt like, right? Then there were boyfriend jeans, mom jeans, cropped jeans, flared cropped jeans, straight-leg jeans, etc. But the skinny style had yet to make an official comeback. That is, until now (thanks to Bella Hadid and co.).
Though, of course, it's not yet fall, we're already seeing budding trends come out of the woodwork and make an appearance on the streets of our favorite stars' cities. The first of them: everyone's beloved skinny jeans in three variations of its own.
Denim makes the world (well, your wardrobe) go round. It's the closet staple everyone doesn't just own, they love. As far as outfit opportunities, the options are endless, but the style really does matter when it comes to the look you're going for.
With skinny jeans, it's a streamlined, pulled together vibe that can sometimes feel sexy, if worn correctly.
Take Bella's cropped pair for example, pair them with a long-sleeved crop top and ballet flats like the star and you've got yourself a dainty daytime look perfect for brunching. Throw some pointed-toe stilettos into the mix, swap your crop for a tucked in tank and toss an oversized, menswear-inspired blazer into the mix and you instantly become the fashion boss you're destined to be. Once work's over, ditch the blazer-tank combo for a mesh bodysuit and you're ready to take on the night. See how easy it is to wear them again and again?
Clearly, you need some in your life, so we've rounded up our favorite three styles (inspired by Bella and fellow models Heidi Klum and Sara Sampaio).
Hoxton Crop, $209
The Ankle Skinny, $229
Article continues below
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Similar to Bella's cropped pair, Heidi's regular length skinnies still give off the same look. Note: They obviously hit your ankles in a different place, so steer clear of most boots and rock them with ankle-baring heels or sneakers.
Article continues below
Ella High-Rise Skinny Jeans, Was: $208, Now: $65
Gotham/GC Images
If you love an undone kind of look, follow Sara's lead and get yourself a distressed pair. The rips will give you some edge, so keep the rest of your outfit simple.
Article continues below
You thought you'd never see the day, huh?
Well they're back, baby!