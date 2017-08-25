Looking Back at MTV's Most Famous VJs: Where Are They Now?

With the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards coming up on Sunday and the news about Total Request Live making a comeback in October, MTV has been on our minds quite a bit lately.

In fact, we got to thinking about some of the things the network has gifted us throughout all these years: Real World, Cribs, Punk'd, Daria, Jackass, the craze behind famous family reality shows thanks to The Osbournes, the dramatization of being a teen mom thanks to 16 and Pregnant, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari thanks to Laguna Beach, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi thanks to Jersey Shore, and SO. MUCH. MORE.

However, one gift we may have forgotten about over the years was the massive hype that surrounded MTV's coolest job: video jockeys.