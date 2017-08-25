Looking Back at MTV's Most Famous VJs: Where Are They Now?

Getty Images
With the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards coming up on Sunday and the news about Total Request Live making a comeback in October, MTV has been on our minds quite a bit lately.
In fact, we got to thinking about some of the things the network has gifted us throughout all these years: Real World, Cribs, Punk'd, Daria, Jackass, the craze behind famous family reality shows thanks to The Osbournes, the dramatization of being a teen mom thanks to 16 and Pregnant, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari thanks to Laguna Beach, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi thanks to Jersey Shore, and SO. MUCH. MORE.
However, one gift we may have forgotten about over the years was the massive hype that surrounded MTV's coolest job: video jockeys.
Being a VJ in the late '90s and early '00s automatically catapulted people to a celebrity level of fame. In fact, the role of a VJ became so popular and so sought after, there were even competition series to become one (remember Wanna Be a VJ?).
Today, some of the people who started off as a VJ on MTV—like Carson Daly, La La Anthony, Tyrese and Vanessa Lachey—have become household names in the entertainment world.
Thus, with TRL making its way back, we thought we'd take a walk down VJ memory lane and find out what they're all up to now...
NBC/Getty Images
Daly made his debut on MTV in 1997 as the host of Total Request Live, where he stayed until 2003. He dove into late night when his show, Last Call with Carson Daly, debuted in 2002, and he began hosting and executive-producing NBC's reality music competition The Voice in 2011—both of which he still works on today. In 2013, Daly became the social media reporter on the Today show and also serves as a fill-in anchor for Matt Lauer, Willie Geist and occasionally on the show's weekend edition.
Getty Images/Instagram
The host began working with MTV in 1997, hosting on MTV Live, the MTV VMAs and TRL. She stayed with MTV until 2001 before she left to work on her own show, The Ananda Lewis Show. Since then, she's hosted and appeared on a variety of shows with networks like BET and A&E, but today, her focus is on her carpenter work.
Getty Images/NBC
Holmes gained notoriety after finishing as a runner-up on MTV's first Wanna Be a VJ competition in 1998. Despite finishing in second, he landed jobs hosting shows like 120 Minutes, Real World reunion specials and the Say What? Karaoke. He stayed with MTV until 2001 before moving on to work with networks like Bravo and BBC. In 2016, he published a nonfiction book Party of One: A Memoir in 21 Songs, which chronicles his experiences coming to self-acceptance during adolescence and early adulthood using popular music as a guide.
Brenda Chase/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET
Before starring in films like The Fast and the Furious and Transformers, Tyrese rose to fame while hosting MTV Jams in 1996.
Getty Images
Bellamy became a staple on MTV in 1992, hosting MTV Beachouse and continuing on to host MTV Jams as well as several MTV VMAs through 2001. After that, he's appeared on shows like Late Night With Jay Leno, Chelsea Lately, Last Comic Standing and most recently, Access Hollywood Live.
Getty Images
The actress got her start on MTV, hosting TRL from 2000 to 2008. However, her biggest rise to fame came from playing Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2009. Since then, she's stuck mostly to acting in television shows like Lethal Weapon.
Getty Images
"Downtown Julie Brown" started hosting Club MTV in the late 1980s. After leaving MTV, she went on to work for ESPN as well as E! News. She's starred in several celebrity-themed reality shows and even made an appearance in Sharknado 5.
Getty Images
McFayden gained famed as an MTV News anchor in 1999, before transitioning into a VJ role and an occasional host for TRL and other shows between 2000 and 2002. After leaving MTV, he went on to host Cupid on CBS in 2003 as well as the first season of Beauty and the Geek in 2005. Since then, he's hosted and produced several shows across broadcast platforms and currently works as a morning news anchor and co-host of Portland Today.
Getty Images
The actress got her start with MTV in 2001, taking on hosting roles for Direct Effect and Total Request Live. She left MTV in 2003 to launch her own production company and went on to star in several TV shows and films. Today, she stars on Starz's TV show Power and continues to appear on shows like The View, The Talk and Extra. She's also published two books.
Getty Images
In 2002, Fahey replaced Carson Daly as the host of TRL, where he stayed until 2008. Since then, he's co-hosted several talk shows and continues to work as a writer for Family Guy.
Getty Images
Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (mononymously known as Kennedy) got her start with MTV in 1993, where she worked as a host and VJ until 2001. She continued her TV gigs on shows like Hollywood Squares and has hosted all across the board with shows like The Independents and Outnumbered. She currently hosts Kennedy on the Fox Business Network.
Getty Images
Camp was the winner of the first Wanna Be a VJ contest on MTV in 1998, beating over 5000 contestants, including Dave Holmes. He worked on TRL for a year before hosting other MTV shows, like MTV Rocks Off. In 1999, he started his own music career and has stayed in the music industry ever since.
Getty Images
The news anchor got her start with MTV in 1987 and began working on MTV News in 1996. She also hosted shows like MTV News: Unfiltered, Breaking it Down as well as hosted/produced True Life. Altschul then went on to work for CNN as well as CBS' Sunday Morning.
Getty Images
The model-turned-VJ-turned-actor-turned-musician got his start on MTV on TRL in 2003. He then went on to star in several TV shows, films and music videos and eventually jumped into the music industry in 2005 as a part of a rap group with Mickey Avalon. He released his debut solo album in 2007 and his sophomore album in 2011, which featured the likes of Kesha and Too Short.
Getty Images/NBC
Lachey hosted TRL from 2003 until 2007. She later went on to work as a New York City correspondent for Entertainment Tonight as well as the host of Wipeout and True Beauty. Today, she's taken her career into television, acting on shows like The Bold and the Beautiful, Dads and Truth Be Told.
Getty Images
Quddus hosted TRL from 2001 to 2006. Since leaving MTV, he's hosted shows like TV One Access and Nickelodeon's Dance on Sunset. He was also a correspondent for Access Hollywood and appeared on televisions shows like CSI: Miami, Half & Half and Girlfriends.
Getty Images
Pinfield began his legacy with MTV in an episode of the first season of The Real World, conducting interviews. In 1995, he began his television career with 120 Minutes and went on to host a variety of MTV shows. He later went on to host for VH1, only to return to MTV2 in 2011 to host 120 Minutes once again. Since then, he's taken on several radio gigs and has appeared in several TV shows.
Getty Images
Shore was an MTV host from 1989 to 1994, working on shows like MTV Spring Break and his own show Totally Pauly. After his days on MTV, he moved into the film world with movies like Encino Man and Bio-Dome.
Getty Images
Pak started off as an MTV News correspondent in 2001 before hosting shows like TRL and narrating Catfish and True Life. She still works as a host in pop culture, co-hosting shows like People's List, a weekly summer series associated with People magazine.
Getty Images
Calloway, known as "Sway," joined MTV in 2000, hosting shows like Direct Effect and TRL. He also worked as a correspondent for MTV News where he stayed until 2011. Since then, Sway has hosted a weekday morning show on Eminem's Shade 45 channel on SiriusXM called "Sway in the Morning."
Getty Images/MTV
Loder joined MTV in 1987 as an anchor and correspondent on The Week in Rock, which eventually became MTV News. He went on to work for MTV Live and TRL until 2005. Since then, he's guest-starred as himself on several films and TV shows.
Getty Images
Castillo joined MTV in 2005 as the host of MTV Spring Break. She then went on to VJ on TRL as well as host shows like Road Rules and The Challenge. She is now pursuing acting full-time, though she occasionally steps into host from time to time.
Getty Images
Yago began working with MTV in 2000 as a correspondent for MTV News and went on to write several TV documentaries that won awards for the network. After leaving MTV in 2007, Yago mostly works as a screenwriter for shows like Quantico.
Getty Images/AP Images
Zano joined MTV in 2002 and later went on to host MTV's Movie House until 2004. Since then, he's primarily focused on acting, appearing in shows like 90210, Cougar Town and most recently, Legends of Tomorrow.
Getty Images
Norris joined MTV as a writer in 1988 which turned into a correspondent and anchor position in the late '90s. Now, he mostly works as a producer for various news programs.
Getty Images
After appearing on America's Next Top Model, Stolz became a VJ for The Freshman on mtvU in 2006, which later transitioned into a role as an MTV News correspondent. Now, she's the Director of Equity Derivatives Sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
