Shania Twain: Brad Pitt Naked Photo Scandal Inspired "That Don't Impress Me Much" Lyric

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

All the MTV Video Music Award Couples You Wish Were Were Still an Item

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shania Twain, Brad Pitt

Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

OK, so you've got some nudes...

Shania Twain has finally revealed why she name-dropped Brad Pitt in her iconic 1998 single "That Don't Impress Me Much"—you know, the one with the music video where she's wearing a sexy, head-to-toe leopard-print fur outfit in the Mojave Desert without breaking a sweat.

In the song, she says, "OK, so you're Brad Pitt / That don't impress me much..."

"You want to know the truth about this story? I've never told this before. I'm going to say it now," she said at a Spotify HQ event to promote her new album Now, as seen in video posted by Billboard Thursday. "I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow], where there was naked photos...and this was like, all the rage, right." 

Photos

Stars' Naked Instagrams

"That Don't Impress Me Much" is part of Twain's Come on Over album, which was released in November 1997, three months after Pitt sued Playgirl magazine for invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress after it published nude photos of him. He said a photographer shot the pics in 1995 while trespassing on the grounds of a St. Barts hotel, where he and then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow were vacationing at the time.

"I just thought, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about,'" Twain said. "I'm like, 'Well that don't impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day.' That's really what I thought. I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things that we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy."

In a recent interview with Irish radio station RTÉ 2FM, Twain said "That Don't Impress Me Much" is meant to be ironic.

"Everything in that song impresses me," she said. "I mean it's all meant to be ironic and of course, Brad Pitt is one of the most handsome men alive. Even though I don't admit that in the song, that was the whole point behind it."

TAGS/ Shania Twain , Top Stories , Music , Brad Pitt , Nostalgia
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.