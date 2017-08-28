Hilary Duff's Varsity Jacket Has Mad School Spirit

ESC: Varsity Jacket, Hilary Duff

Raymond Hall/GC Images

School's almost in session (for some of you).

But for those of us not returning to the hallways of our high schools, we have Hilary Duff's back-to-school-inspired fashion to inspire us. Second up (because we already covered backpacks) are varsity jackets.

If you're like us, your closet already consists of plenty of leather and denim, but little variety. That's where this piece of nostalgic outerwear comes in! Wear it like the star and throw it over any typical outfit—instantly, you're dealing with a whole new, youthful look (and you put in very little effort to make that happen). We like to call that best case scenario, people.

So clear out some hanging space then head to your wallet because the first step is making sure you've got the room and the second is adding one of the below to cart.

Shop the Look

ESC: Varsity Jackets

Roots

Sorority Jacket Melton/Tribe, $358

ESC: Varsity Jackets

H&M

Baseball Jacket, $35

ESC: Varsity Jackets

Gucci

Tiger Patch Varsity Jacket, $4,500

ESC: Varsity Jackets

Night Market

Embellished Varsity Jacket, Was: $444, Now: $311

ESC: Varsity Jackets

Boohoo

Melton Varsity Jacket With Chest Badge, Was: $30, Now: $26

ESC: Varsity Jackets

Coach

Space Varsity Jacket, $1,145

ESC: Varsity Jackets

TROUVÉ

Varsity Jacket, $129

ESC: Varsity Jackets

Rag & Bone

Contrast Bomber Jacket, Was: $1,351, Now: $811

ESC: Varsity Jackets

Opening Ceremony

Appliqued Wool-Blend Twill and Textured-Leather Bomber Jacket, $395

ESC: Varsity Jackets

Forever 21

Civil Girl Bomber Jacket, Was: $125, Now: $87

ESC: Varsity Jackets

Off-White

Varsity Jacket, $1,259

Varsity jackets for Student Body President? 

Okay, bad joke, but you get the point. (The look's a winner.)

