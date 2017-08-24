Melissa Benoist's Visit to the Riverdale Set Is the TV Crossover We Never Knew We Wanted

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...an epic TV crossover we never knew we wanted!
Two of our CW faves collided when Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted a fun little BTS photo of Veronica and Betty themselves, stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart, sitting in a booth between takes on the Pop's Diner set. Joining them for a chat? None other than Supergirl. Or more accurately, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist—in full costume!
"Look who dropped in to
#Riverdale for a visit," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote. "Worlds colliding!! Can a crossover be far behind??"
Look who dropped in to #Riverdale for a visit! Worlds colliding!! Can a crossover be far behind?? pic.twitter.com/E8Jf7UW3L2— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 24, 2017
Though both shows hail from uber-producer Greg Berlanti and Kara Danvers has been known to take part in more than a few crossovers in her day, sadly this visit is just that: A visit. The Vancouver-based productions happen to shoot on stages right next to one another, thus making it easy for Benoist to hop on over to Pop's in full costume at the speed of light. Or at least at the speed of a brisk walk. But hey, with all the weird things going down in the sleepy town of Riverdale, would an alien from the planet Krypton be totally out of place?
This isn't the first time that Benoist has been photographed alongside some of the stars of Riverdale, either. She posed for a pic with K.J. Apa (Archie) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) last year, before Riverdale had even hit the airwaves.
How would you envision a crossover with Supergirl and Riverdale going down? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Supergirl returns for season three on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m., while Riverdale season two launches Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m., both on the CW.