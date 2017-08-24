Jennifer Love Hewitt Looked Like That? Star Wins TBT With '90s Photo

Jennifer Love Hewitt, was that you?? And is that a perm??

The 38-year-old Party of FiveThe Client List and Criminal Minds alum, who joined Instagram this week, posted on her page her first Throwback Thursday pic, which shows herself as one sassy-looking kid, wearing spectacular late '80s/early '90s styles, such as a beaded turtleneck, colorful bracelets and her then-wild hair tied in a top ponytail.

"My eleven year old self had a lot of confidence. #hairgoals#fashionist," she wrote.

See more TBT pics celebs have posted.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, TBT

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Mandy Moore, TBT

Instagram

Mandy Moore

"7th grade fake smile #tbt," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Minka Kelly, TBT

Instagram

Minka Kelly

"Mom liked to play dress up. #tbt," she wrote.

Busy Philipps, TBT

Instagram

Busy Philipps

"The true essence of me. #tbt," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, Barry Watson, 7th Heaven

Instagram

7th Heaven Hijinks

Stars Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell posted this photo of them on the set of 7th Heaven with Barry Watson.

"Found this gem! #tbt to the good ole days with my fellow alien@jessicabiel and poor human@realbarrywatson ! Too bad we never had any fun together!" Mitchell wrote.

"Photo evidence I was rocking mom jeans way before I was actually a mom," Biel said.

 

Elizabeth Banks, TBT

Instagram

Elizabeth Banks

"TBT This is what I was working with at age 14. Acne. Frizz. Haircuts by my friend @sorayaweddings and homemade jewelry cuz money was tight," the actress wrote on Instagram.

"Like now, I had days when I felt beautiful and proud and days when I felt low and despondent," she said. "Like now, I mostly tried not to worry about what I look like because I also have a powerful brain, lots of abilities, kindness and creativity and at the end of the day, those inner qualities are what I value the most about myself. But yeah, looking fine feels good too so, ya know, #balance The thing I know now that I didn't back then is that any energy I put into looking cute has to be about me and not about pleasing or attracting anybody else. Being praised for my looks is nice but not nearly as satisfying as being praised for my accomplishments or deeds."

Beyonce, TBT, Instagram

Instagram

Beyoncé

"#tbt"

Throwback Thursday

Instagram

Katy Perry

"#TBT me at 14 or 15 wearing a bedazzled shirt that said POPSTAR. (with chocolate in my teeth yerp)"

Throwback Thursday

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian

"#TBT to when I threw an anti valentines day party at @taolasvegas!! LOL!! Vegas!!! Come celebrate my birthday with me and my friends @taolasvegas in the @venetianVegas on the 4th of July!! Tickets at Taolasvegas.com/Events #ILoveTao and #MikeSnedegar"

Cindy Crawford, Shaquille O'Neal, TBT, Twitter

Twitter

Cindy Crawford

"#TBT with @Shaq, this picture is too funny! Any ideas for a fun caption?"

Sarah Michelle Gellar, TBT, Twitter

Twitter

Sarah Michelle Gellar

"#TBT I think my posing was better at five"

Gisele Bundchen, TBT, Instagram

Instagram

Gisele Bündchen

"Ready to the show..How about the hairdo?? hahahaha #tbt #1992 #greatmemories"

Jared Leto TBT Instagram

Instagram

Jared Leto

"Me. #ThisIsWar. The #MARShawk. #ThrowbackThursday #tbt"

Charlize Theron TBT Instagram

Instagram

Charlize Theron

"My friend Seth #tbt"

Rupaul TBT Instagram

Instagram

RuPaul

"Flawless legends! Our queen @rupaulofficial with her childhood hero Diana Ross! #TBT"

Beyonce TBT Instagram

Instagram

Beyoncé

*Baby and bee emojis*

Kim Kardashian, Throwback Thursday

Instagram

Kim Kardashian

"#TBT I miss you boo"

January Jones, Instagram, TBT

Instagram

January Jones

"#tbt can't think of a caption, sorta self explanatory isn't it? #finallythecatthatgoeswiththehouse"

Carrie Underwood, Instagram, Throw Back Thursday, TBT

Instagram

Carrie Underwood

"#TBT Not sure how old I am in this pic...9-ish?"

Ludacris, Instagram, Throw Back Thursday, TBT

Instagram

Ludacris

"#tbt so fresh & so clean clean"

Beyonce, Instagram, Throw Back Thursday, TBT

Instagram

Beyoncé

"My grill in 1988"

Katy Perry, Birthday, TBT, Twit Pic

Twitter

Katy Perry

"In honor of #TBT may I present the cover of my NEXXXT single"

January Jones, TBT, Instagram

Instagram

January Jones

"#tbt to the day my parents chose to print THIS shot..I can't imagine what the others must've looked like. #Iwaseithermauledbymylittlebabysisterorourpetcatfluffy #RIPfluffybutthatswhatyougetformaulingmyface"

Jordin Sparks Instagram

Instagram

Jordin Sparks

"#TBT 2003 I auditioned for Star Search & America's Most Talented Kids that year. This was from a photoshoot for my 'portfolio' at the time. Lol This was also the one & only time I've ever had braids...never again. Omg. #braceface #13"

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

"In Cabo for my ❤️'s 25th birthday. #tbt"

Beyonce, TBT, Instagram

Instagram

Beyoncé

"2004"

TBT, Instagram

Instagram

Kim, Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian

"#TBT dash dolls"

TBT, Instagram

Instagram

Jordin Sparks

"#TBT Me & my best friend in the entire world on summer vacation at the beach. I don't know what year this is. OMG. We're cute, @bemoharris! #youngwildfree"

TBT, Instagram

Instagram

CeeLo Green & Danger Mouse

"#TBT being gnarly with my man Danger Mouse #GnarlsBarkley"

TBT, Instagram

Instagram

Sarah Hyland

"#tbt to when I had the coolest overalls known to man and could've maybe taken a few lessons from @allanface about blush"

TBT, Instagram

Instagram

Mandy Moore

"Evidence that I've always loved #cats. #tbt"

TBT, Instagram

Instagram

Eric Stonestreet

"#tbt to @jessetyler in Modern Family's first marketing poster. Someone approved this!"

Throwback Thursday

Facebook/Twitter

Kelly Ripa

"Halloween dance circa 84? With @JacquieAddeo. My first #throwbackthursday"

Throwback Thursday

Facebook/Twitter

Andy Cohen

"An Epic #ThrowbackThursday - me, a speedo, a lawnmower. Discuss....."

Ashley Benson, Instagram

Instagram

Ashley Benson

"TBT season 1 we were babies!!! @sleepinthegardn @lucyhale @shaym"

Pharrell, Baby Pic, Instagram

Instagram

Pharrell Williams

"Killing'em with my fro. At this time, those ears were listening to Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire and Michael Jackson. #TBT @i_am_other"

Sarah Hyland, Throwback Thursday Instagram

Instagram

Sarah Hyland

"#TBT: I think I've always known what's up. #ThugLife"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Twit Pic

Instagram

Kim Kardashian

"TBT Go carting with Kanye in "$6000 pair of shoes that made it to the Paris news"

Jordin Sparks, Throwback Thursday Instagram

Instagram

Jordin Sparks

"#TBT 2007 Where it all started!!! Go @candiceai12 @kreeai12 #idolfinale #girlpower"

Kenan Thompson, Kel, 98 Degrees, Throwback Thursday Instagram

Instagram

98 Degrees

"#TBT to hanging out with Kenan and Kel (@therealkelmitchell) back in 1998!"

Khloe Kardashian, Chris Jenner

Courtesy of http://khloekardashian.celebuzz.com

Khloé Kardashian

"My first day of school... :) #tbt"

Chelsea Handler

Twitter

Chelsea Handler

"Jersey sisters"

Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel

Twitter

Danielle Fishel

"A lot of people in disbelief that @LanceBass and I went to prom together. He asked me with 12 roses and a cute note! #awesomedate"

Rihanna, Twit Pic

instagr.am

Rihanna

"#throwbackRiRi the day I met and sang for Evan Rogers of SRP after school, my life has never been the same since I took this pic at 15"

Jessica Chastain

Facebook

Jessica Chastain

"Ok everybody, here's a pic for you. I guess I've always been on the creative side. What a goofy kid, right?"

Gabrielle Union, She's All That Cast, Throwback Thursday Instagram

Instagram

Gabrielle Union

"O.M-G! The cast of "She's All That" #somanyweavesago #tbt #rp @adamshankman"

Nicole Richie Instagram

instagram.com

Nicole Richie

"The moment my husband told me I looked like The Beast in Beauty & the Beast #TBT"

Shay Mitchell, Throwback Thursday Instagram

Instagram

Shay Mitchell

"Wow... Just found this photo of my two besties and I @ 16yrs old. #tbt @joanierutledge & @jodyrebak #vancity #fireworks"

Friday Night Lights alum Minka Kelly, 37, shared on Thursday an awesome TBT pic—a portrait of her as a young child, wearing a one-sleeve top and with light hair slightly feathered and swept to the side, '80s-style.

"Mom liked to play dress up. #tbt," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore, 33, confirmed via her own TBT pic Thursday that her seventh grade school photo is exactly what you'd imagine it to look like.

"7th grade fake smile #tbt," she wrote.

Cougar Town alum and Vice Principals star Busy Philipps, 38, also posted a TBT pic Thursday. It shows her as a young child, wearing a flower bikini top and skirt.

"The true essence of me. #tbt," the actress wrote on Instagram.

