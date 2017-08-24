Botched Recap: Dr. Paul Nassif Puts Brandon's "Crooked as S--t" Nose Back in Place

We're seeing double!

In Thursday night's brand-new episode of Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif put Brandon's twisted nose back in place to help him look like his twin brother Bryan again.

"Before my surgery, my nose was crooked as s--t," Brandon said. "It was completely deviated to the right and people didn't think that my brother and I were twins and I hated the way that felt. Now thanks to Dr. Nassif, my brother and I are more connected than ever."

In fact, the doctor did such a good job that Brandon's new nose looked even better than Bryan's. "If people do just happen to say that I am the better looking twin, then I only have Dr. Nassif to thank for that," he admitted.