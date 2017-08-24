Britney Spears Works Out to Her Own Music and Shows Off Her Toned Body

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

All the MTV Video Music Award Couples You Wish Were Were Still an Item

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Looking good, Brit!

Britney Spears recently posted on Instagram a video of her wearing a bright red sports bra over a purple bra and burgundy Nike shorts while working out outside with a Kettlebell and dumbbells to the tune of "Hot as Ice" from her 2007 album Blackout.

Same, Brit, same.

"Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!!" she wrote.

Blackout, which went platinum, was seen as her big comeback record following years of personal turmoil.

The singer also recently posted on Instagram a mirror selfie in which she showcases her super toned arms, abs and legs while wearing a black and white bikini top and the same shorts.

"Staying focused," she wrote.

Photos

Britney Spears, Bikini Babe

Britney Spears, Instagram

Instagram

Spears has kept in tip-top shape over the past few years and has become especially toned while performing shows for her Britney: Piece of Me residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which began in December 2013.

Spears recently gave fans more to talk about when at a recent show, she performed a surprise live cover of Bonnie Raitt's..."Something to Talk About." The performance came almost two months after Spears shut down rumors that she lip-syncs in concerts.

She also took the opportunity to talk about her mixed relationship with the media.

"It's really crazy 'cause one minute, they tear you down and it was really horrible," she said. "And the next minute, you're on top of the world, you know."

TAGS/ Britney Spears , Top Stories , Fitness
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.