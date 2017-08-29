EXCLUSIVE!

Jessie James Decker Teases Christmas Music, New Album & Song "Use Your Words" About "Quiet" Husband Eric

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Coldplay

Coldplay Dedicates New Song "Houston #1" to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Taylor Swift, Look What You Made Me Do, Music Video

Taylor Swift Releases "Look What You Made Me Do" Video: Is She Taunting Katy Perry and Kanye West?

Mariah Carey, Morocco, Monroe

Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Totally Nailed "Always Be My Baby" While Onstage With Mom

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Speak up, Eric Decker!

Jessie James Decker is spilling scoop on new music and how her hunky hubby inspires her to write songs.

"I've written a lot of songs about Eric," the Eric & Jessie star tells E! News exclusively. "The first one I ever wrote was called ‘I Do,' which I sang for him at our wedding. I wrote one a couple days ago called ‘Use Your Words.'"

Eric laughed, "I'm very mild mannered, quiet I guess. I need to speak up."

Photos

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker II, Kids, Fourth of July 2017

Instagram

"He doesn't talk a lot but he's very touchy feely," Jessie smiled. "I was like, ‘Use Your Words!'"

"Use Your Words" isn't the only new song fans can get excited about. "I have a really cool Christmas thing coming out. I can't really talk about it yet but I have a really cool Christmas opportunity that's coming out obviously around Christmas time," Jessie dished. "And I'm finishing my, I'm actually doing an entire record that will be coming out at the end of this year. So I'm in the studio. I'm also working on an amazing duet with another country singer in town. So some great things going on." 

So which country music star is Jessie singing with? Watch the clip to find out!

TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Jessie James Decker , Music , Eric Decker , Exclusives , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.