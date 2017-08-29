Jessie James Decker Teases Christmas Music, New Album & Song "Use Your Words" About "Quiet" Husband Eric

Speak up, Eric Decker!
Jessie James Decker is spilling scoop on new music and how her hunky hubby inspires her to write songs.
"I've written a lot of songs about Eric," the Eric & Jessie star tells E! News exclusively. "The first one I ever wrote was called ‘I Do,' which I sang for him at our wedding. I wrote one a couple days ago called ‘Use Your Words.'"
Eric laughed, "I'm very mild mannered, quiet I guess. I need to speak up."
"He doesn't talk a lot but he's very touchy feely," Jessie smiled. "I was like, ‘Use Your Words!'"
"Use Your Words" isn't the only new song fans can get excited about. "I have a really cool Christmas thing coming out. I can't really talk about it yet but I have a really cool Christmas opportunity that's coming out obviously around Christmas time," Jessie dished. "And I'm finishing my, I'm actually doing an entire record that will be coming out at the end of this year. So I'm in the studio. I'm also working on an amazing duet with another country singer in town. So some great things going on."
So which country music star is Jessie singing with? Watch the clip to find out!