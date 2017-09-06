What's Your Celeb Hiking Style? Find Out

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone

Another adventure ?? Napa you are beautiful! ????where to next??????

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Just FYI: You might be more of a Lea Michele than a Julianne Hough.

While fitness trends come and go, there's one Hollywood-approved workout that isn't going anywhere: hiking. And LA's Runyon Canyon Park is a hot spot for this (especially if you're wanting to spot a star—Vanessa Hudgens, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are among the many stars who frequent the trails).

With each celebrity comes a unique athletic style personal to them, and the way you dress for these kinds of nature-filled fitness experiences does actually reveal a lot about your personality.

Curious to find out who your famous hiking match might be? Keep reading.

Matchy-Matchy Workout Attire

Scroll through the list below to see whose style you identify with the most!

ESC: Hiking, Lea Michele

Splash News

Lea Michele

For the exercise fiends, Lea's look is for you. Her top hints at the fact this is one woman who is no stranger to exercise, and it's paired with athletic leggings, the right sneakers, headphones and sunglasses to make sure nothing gets in the way of a solid workout experience. Who's ready to slick their hair back and hit the trails?

ESC: Lea1

SoulCycle

SOUL Twist Racerback Tank, $58

ESC: Lea2

Under Armour

Mirror Color Block Print Women's Studio Leggings, $42

Article continues below

ESC: Lea3

Ray-Ban

Wayfarer Ease Sunglasses, $150

ESC: Hiking, Miley Cyrus

RMLA / LESE / BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus

For those of you who like to be cozy wherever, whenever—even when you're getting in your exercise—you're a Miley. The "Younger Now" singer opted for a cable-knit sweater, comfortable (and patterned!) socks and a tea drink for her climb.

ESC: Miley1

Nordstrom Signature

Cashmere Asymmetrical Pullover, $329

Article continues below

ESC: Miley3

Topshop

Star Print Ankle Socks, $6

ESC: Miley2

Claire's

Double Tattoo Choker Necklace, $5

ESC: Hiking, Natalie Portman

BKNY / BACKGRID

Natalie Portman

There's no rule that leggings are a requirement for this kind of activity. Natalie ditched the athletic gear and opted for jeans and what looks like a pea coat when she headed to the mountains. Not a leggings-as-pants person either? This celebrity's alternative look is for you.

Article continues below

ESC: Natalie1

Adidas

Women's Running Aerobounce Shoes, Silver Metallic, $100

ESC: Natalie2

7 For All Mankind

B(Air) Denim Ankle Skinny With Contour Waistband & Released Hem in Tranquil Blue, $179

ESC: Natalie3

Zara

Jacket with Patch Pocket, Black, $50

Article continues below

ESC: Hiking, Alessandra Ambrosio

RMBI / BACKGRID

Alessandra Ambrosio

This Victoria's Secret alum has style on the mind, even when she's in workout mode. If you're a fashionista who ensures your outfit is on point no matter what the occasion, your hiking look aligns with that of Alessandra. With a blue tank that matches the details of her multi-colored leggings, it's evident that style was not compromised during this hiking trip.

ESC: Alessandra1

GAP

GapFit Breathe Racerback Tank, Bristol Blue, $20

ESC: Alessandra2

Yoga Democracy

Trinity Urban Active Legging in Silver Stream, $55

Article continues below

ESC: Alessandra3

Ralph Lauren

Signature Pony Hat, White, $40

ESC: Hiking, Julianne Hough

PPD / BACKGRID

Julianne Hough

Who needs to hike in anything more than a sports bra and workout shorts? Not this celeb, or you—if you like working out in barely there attire. Julianne was spotted showing off those impressive abs as she set out on a trail, and stayed well-hydrated, of course.

ESC: Julianne1

Lululemon

Invigorate Bra, Cherry Blossom Pink, $52

Article continues below

ESC: Julianne2

Lululemon

Run Times Short, Low Tide Alpine White/Black, $58

ESC: Julianne3

Hydro Flask

Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle, 32 fl. oz, Black, $40

ESC: Hiking, Lady Gaga

Splash News

Lady Gaga

When the trail is your runway, you're just like Lady Gaga. If you'd pick a gown over gear and put on stilettos instead of sneakers, you've got this singer's style. The star donned an all-black ensemble with nude pumps while hiking with her boyfriend earlier this summer.

Article continues below

ESC: Gaga1

Pretty Little Thing

Black Lace Frill Sleeve Detail Crop Top, $40

ESC: Gaga2

Pretty Little Thing

Black Lace Frill Detail Maxi Skirt, $80

ESC: Gaga3

Stuart Weitzman

Legend Patent Leather High Heel Pointed Toe Pumps, Adobe, $365

Article continues below

Whether you're going for casual or glam, let the stars inspire your next workout outfit. 

Happy hiking!

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Lea Michele , Alessandra Ambrosio , Natalie Portman , Julianne Hough , Lady Gaga , Life/Style , Style Collective , Diet And Fitness , VG , Fitness , Workouts , Top Stories
