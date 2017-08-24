This High School Musical 4 Trailer May Be Fake But We're Still Shook

Next year would technically mark the the 10-year reunion for the Wildcats class of 2008, and some people aren't entirely optimistic about what that would look like for Troy, Gabriella, Ryan, Sharpay, Chad and Taylor.

In fact, one fake, fan-made trailer for High School Musical 4—which was dubbed Once a Wildcat—actually kinda bummed us out (probably because it's all too relatable).

It features various clips from movies and shows that Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman have all worked on separately, splicing them together to create a plot line that makes the reunion look a little, well, bleak.