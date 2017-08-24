Channing Tatum Reveals the "Cruel" Joke He Played on Jenna Dewan-Tatum Before Proposing

Smooth, Channing Tatum, real smooth.

In an interview on BBC Radio One's The Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw Wednesday, the Magic Mike star recalls how he proposed to Jenna Dewan Tatum and the "cruel" joke he played on her before he finally popped the question. The two wed in 2009. They are parents to 4-year-old daughter Everly.

"When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me," Channing said in the interview. "I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off."

"I told her, 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage and I don't think I ever want to get married,'" he said. "She basically broke down crying. I thought, 'This is not going well at all,' so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later."