Amy Schumer Uses Topless Photo to Clear Up Rumors About Netflix Salary Negotiations

Show me the money? Amy Schumer will show you more than that.

This week, Variety reported that in 2016, Schumer was paid about $11 million to star in a comedy special for Netflix, which premiered this past March, and that after it was reported that Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle had each landed $20 million deals for their own stand-up specials, the actress and comedienne's team asked Netflix for more money for her. The outlet quoted a source as saying that Schumer then "received significantly more compensation after she raised the question of fairness relative to the Rock and Chappelle deals." The male comics and Netflix have not commented.

Following the report, many people took to Twitter to let Schumer know exactly what they thought.