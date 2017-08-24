Jared Leto Just Told Us He's on Tinder and We Haven't Stopped Swiping Since

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

All the MTV Video Music Award Couples You Wish Were Were Still an Item

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

You guys, this is not a drill: Jared Leto just told us he's on Tinder.

The hunky 45-year-old actor joined E!'s Daily Pop today during which our hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner couldn't help but ask about his personal life, which seems to be overshadowed by his incredibly busy work life.

"It's called Tinder," he responded, immediately causing us all to hop on our phone and start swiping more frantically than ever before. 

Though he joked he only said that to "get a little stock on the company," we think he's bluffing. Of course, the only way to truly find out is to actually find him on the dating app...So get to it, people!

Photos

Jared Leto’s Perfect Hair

But in all seriousness, Leto admitted he's so passionate about his career and his creative escapes that he prefers work over play.

"I actually don't have much of a personal life, but I love my work," he said. "To me, I'd rather write a song than go to a party. I'd rather work on a piece of content or do something that I'm excited about than a lot of other things."

In fact, he and his band Thirty Seconds to Mars have been busy working on their upcoming album, recently releasing their new single "Walk On Water," which they're set to perform this Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Suicide Squad

Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Pictures

Moreover, on Wednesday, we found out he might start working on a Suicide Squad spin-off film based solely upon his character as the Joker with Margot Robbie starring beside him as Harley Quinn.

The Hollywood Reporter said directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are in final negotiations to pen the movie about the Batman villains for Warner Bros. Pictures.

A source described the film as a "criminal love story" to the publication, with another insider calling it "an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine."

TAGS/ Jared Leto , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.