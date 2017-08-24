Laura Prepon Gives Birth! Actress Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Ben Foster

And a baby makes three!

Laura Prepon has given birth to her first child with Ben Foster, E! News has learned.

On Tuesday, the new parents were spotted enjoying a night out post-baby at Out East in New York City's East Village. Sitting at secluded table in the restaurant, the couple cozied up to one another and perused the seafood-focused menu and wine list.

The couple confirmed in January that Prepon was pregnant, just three months after E! News confirmed their engagement. The 37-year-old first hinted at the soon-to-be wedding back in the fall when she debuted her engagement ring from Foster at the premiere of The Girl on the Train.