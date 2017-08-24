Gwen Stefani’s Son Is an Eyewear-Designing Genius

Gwen Stefani's son, Zuma Rossdale, is already following in his mom's footsteps.
He's already helped her design an eyewear collection, after all. Last April, in addition to her adult frames, the singer launched an optical selection for kids, called gx by Gwen Stefani Juniors, featuring colorful frames and interchangeable emoji magnets. It turns out Gwen's son deserves some design credit.
At the press preview of her latest L.A.M.B. and gx by Gwen Stefani collections in West Hollywood, the "Loveable" singer shared how exactly her middle child influenced the design process.
"My son [Zuma] has been wearing glasses since he was five, and so that's pretty devastating, you know, to have to figure that out," Gwen told E! News. "Taking him out to find something that's cool, it was really hard. It was really limited, so to do a collection that I know he's going to wear, and he's going to be proud of and be part of, that's really fun."
What kind of ideas did the 9-year-old bring to the table? While at an event, Zuma glued hamburger emojis to his regular glasses. His trendsetting mom's reaction? "OMG—this is a great idea!" The result? Emoji magnets your kid can swap out on the sides of their glasses. Genius.
"I love doing sunglasses. I will die for sunglasses for the rest of my life, but when you have to wear [regular] glasses, to be able to have cool ones that you actually feel good in, that's pretty satisfying," said The Voice coach. "Now, I think optical [non-sunglasses] is kind of my focus—no pun intended."
When it comes to personal optical preference, the singer (who "just can't see up close") prefers to channel her inner "nerdy secretary," preferring bold, dark, big frames. Her current favorites from the new line: rectangular tortoiseshell frames and a pink version with grommets down the sides.
For sunglasses, she likes to keep it classic in simple black shades. "It's a way to be out but still kind of glamorous...even if you look ugly that day," she added, laughing.
Jokes aside, the reason why Gwen loves designing eyewear is much deeper: Accessories are more inclusive.
"The most satisfied I've ever been is when I've done things where it doesn't matter what body type you are," explained The Voice coach, when asked what the difference is between designing a clothing collection versus eyewear. "Like with handbags, you can rock a handbag no matter what size you are or what kind of music you like. I relate more to accessories. Like with music, it's really about sharing my life and my heart, and it doesn't matter where you come from in the world, what language you speak—it's this kind of universal thing."
The new L.A.M.B. and gx by Gwen Stefani eyewear collections are available in September.