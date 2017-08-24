Fergie's New Album Double Dutchess Finally Has a Release Date—and There's a Twist!

It's been 11 years since Fergie released her first solo album, and now we're finally inching closer to a second one.

The 42-year-old singer just announced she'll be dropping her sophomore album, Double Dutchess, on September 22 with pre-sale becoming available on August 25. But even more exciting than that, she also revealed it's going to be a visual album!

In fact, when Fergie took to social media to announce the exciting news, she shared a sneak peek video that seems to give us a look inside what the experience will encompass...and let's just say things get dark.