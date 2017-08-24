Céline Dion Sings a Rihanna Song to Answer a Question About Her Love Life

  • By
  • &

by Zana Najjar |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

All the MTV Video Music Award Couples You Wish Were Were Still an Item

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Celine Dion

INSTARimages.com

The best is yet to come for Céline Dion.

The famous singer broke out into song when someone asked a question about her dating life, singing classics from both Frank Sinatra and Rihanna. While at the launch for her handbag collection in Montreal, a partnership with Bugatti, the 49-year-old gave us what we didn't even know we needed. 

"I'm enjoying myself. I went through a lot," she said, referencing the passing of both her husband René Angélil and her brother Daniel Dion, who died within days of one another. "At this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, I feel as though I can spread my wings."

What is it that keeps her going? She said that there is "a force that takes over when you believe, and I'm a believer."

Photos

Céline Dion's Haute Paris Fashion Shoot

And spread her wings she did as she started to belt out "Diamonds" into the microphone before trailing off. She may not remember all the words, but she sounds fantastic—as expected—singing the words that she did know.

Back in April, when Dion was asked about moving on, she said that it was too soon. "He's the love of my life," she said of her late husband. "It's very difficult for me to see myself with another person."

The French-Canadian singer has become somewhat of a fashion icon recently. The most stunning example being her short video with French fashion house Dior. She also killed it during Paris Fashion Week wearing everything from Roberto Cavalli to a $108K outfit from Givenchy.

Dion also confirmed that she will be releasing an album at some point in 2018.

TAGS/ Céline Dion , Céline Dion , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.