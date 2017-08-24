Céline Dion Sings a Rihanna Song to Answer a Question About Her Love Life

INSTARimages.com
The best is yet to come for Céline Dion.
The famous singer broke out into song when someone asked a question about her dating life, singing classics from both Frank Sinatra and Rihanna. While at the launch for her handbag collection in Montreal, a partnership with Bugatti, the 49-year-old gave us what we didn't even know we needed.
"I'm enjoying myself. I went through a lot," she said, referencing the passing of both her husband René Angélil and her brother Daniel Dion, who died within days of one another. "At this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, I feel as though I can spread my wings."
What is it that keeps her going? She said that there is "a force that takes over when you believe, and I'm a believer."
And spread her wings she did as she started to belt out "Diamonds" into the microphone before trailing off. She may not remember all the words, but she sounds fantastic—as expected—singing the words that she did know.
Back in April, when Dion was asked about moving on, she said that it was too soon. "He's the love of my life," she said of her late husband. "It's very difficult for me to see myself with another person."
Dion also confirmed that she will be releasing an album at some point in 2018.