Watch Savannah Guthrie Swaddle Matt Lauer Like a Baby

Even 59-year-old men sometimes need to take a break and recall the warmth of a mother's womb.

In fact, a big topic of discussion on the Today show this morning was surrounding a new trend in Japan in which adults have been paying people to swaddle them like a baby as a means of relieving stress. The idea stems from the fact that a swaddle can make a person feel safe as it's supposed to mimic the womb, which Savannah Guthrie explained.

Of course, the team couldn't help but test it out...using a reluctant Matt Lauer as the guinea pig.