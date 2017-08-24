Relive Real Housewives of New York City's Mexico Trip, Now With Commentary From Luann de Lesseps About Her Epic Falls

It's time to go back to Mexico one last time for the women of The Real Housewives of New York City.

On part three of the RHONY reunion, airing Wednesday, Aug. 30 on Bravo, Andy Cohen takes Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill and Sonja Morgan on a trip down tequila-filled memory lane to discuss their now infamous Mexican getaway and it wouldn't be complete without discussion of Luann's epic falls. Yes, not one, but the two falls she took on one particular wild night.

"Round of applause for Luann," Andy said.