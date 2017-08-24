Will & Grace First Look: Jack's on Grindr and of Course There Are Political Jokes—It's 2017 After All

Your first look at Will & Grace in 2017 is here. In the new promo above, which comes complete with clips from the original beloved eight-season run, get a sneak peek at Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) in 2017.
"OK, he's a man, but he's aged into a lesbian," Will says to Grace during a game of Heads Up.
"Newt Gingrich!" she shouts.
"The 16-time Emmy winner is back," the voiceover says. "And they're picking up right where they left off."
There are also shots of Grace and Karen on a plane with earbuds involved. And then there's Grindr. Yes, Jack is using Grindr, the gay hookup app.
"Grindr has gotten so skanky. I feel like I can get finger Herpes just from scrolling," Jack says. "Oh! There's a gay guy within ten feet from—"
It's Will.
What are Will, Grace, Jack and Karen doing back together again in this batch of 16 episodes? Forget the series finale that jumped into the future and saw the famous friends, well, not really famous friends anymore.
Kohan said the writers looked at what they missed, which was the core of the show. "And I think what we missed was the dynamic between the four of them more than we missed the possibility of what their lives would be like as parents," he said.
"We never would've gone in that direction if we thought we weren't ending the show," co-creator Max Mutchnick said.
NBC has already renewed the Will & Grace revival for another go of 13 episodes.
Find out what else we know about the series' big return below.
NBC
Back Where They Belong
The Will & Grace revival returns the legendary comedy to its former night, with the season premiering on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m as NBC attempts to relive its Must-See TV glory days. Will & Grace will anchor a line-up that includes Superstore, The Good Place and Great News.
NBC
What Series Finale?
While many wondered how, exactly, Will & Grace could return in the face of a series finale that split them up for 20 years, married them off to former flames Vince (Bobby Cannavale) and Leo (Harry Connick, Jr.), respectively, and saddled each with a kid. Co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan's solution? Pretend the damn thing never happened. "When the decision was made to bring the series back, we were like, well, we left them with kids, right?" Kohan told EW. "And if they have children, then it has to be about them being parents, ‘cause presumably it would be a priority in their lives. And if it wasn't a priority in their lives, then they're still parents, they're just bad parents, right? We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents. We wanted them to be Will and Grace."
NBC
A Return to the Status Quo
By erasing the events of the series finale, everything will be as it once was when the revival begins. Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) will be living together yet again, Jack (Sean Hayes) will still be living across the hall, and Karen (Megan Mullally) still be boozing in her mansion. Will and Grace will still be a corporate lawyer and interior designer, respectively, while Jack will have moved on from "Just Jack" to teaching acting students his own form of "Jackting."
"They've done well with their lives," Mutchnick told EW. "They've always been successful at life and living. It's relationships that Will and Grace have always had the trouble with, and they still do."
NBC
The Gang's All Here
The core four and the show's co-creators aren't the only important pieces of the Will & Grace puzzle returning for the revival. James Burrows, seen above on the far right, will be back to direct every episode. He famously directed every single episode of the comedy's original run.
Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
No Rosario
Karen Walker's beloved maid Rosario, played to hilarious perfection by Shelley Morrison, will no longer be working for the boozehound when Will & Grace returns. The reason? Morrison's retirement from acting. She popped up for a cameo in the election-themed viral video in 2016, but she passed on a full return when the revival was given the greenlight. "It was with a heavy heart that she gave us that information and that we received it, but it is the way that it goes. It is a choice that she has made," co-creator Max Mutchnicktold reporters after the show's panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour. We really wanted Shelley to be a part of this series, so we find ourselves having to figure that out moving forward. It was not an easy decision to make, but it's one that she made."
Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Old Flames Back for More?
Despite the decision to completely erase the questionable series finale and have Will and Grace back living in the same space, at least one of their husbands will be in the mix. Harry Connick Jr. will return for a guest appearance as Leo, but whether he'll be Grace's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy (as he was going into the series finale) or her ex-husband (they wed in the finale) remains to be seen. Less likely to return is Bobby Cannavale as Will's boyfriend-cum-husband Vince, as Eric McCormack confirmed at TCA that Will will be dating in the revival.
Olivier Douliery/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
A Michelle Obama Cameo?
Despite rumors that the former First Lady would be making an appearance in an episode, sources tell E! News that there are there are no plans to have Michelle Obama guest star in the revival at this time.
NBC
Ben Platt Joins the Fun
Ben Platt, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen, is the first bold-named guest star confirmed for the revival. No details about his character have been released, but he'll pop up in the show's October 5 episode.
Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A Farewell for Bobbi Adler
A plan is in place to address the absence of Grace's mom, memorably played in 10 episodes of the original run by Debbie Reynolds, who tragically passed away in last year. "That was another part of the story that we had to really spend time on addressing, all of the characters that existed in 198 episodes," Mutchnick told reporters at TCA. "She's obviously not coming back, but we will be speaking to it and the characters will be speaking to it."
NBC
Politics, Sex, Pop Culture: Nothing's Off the Table
The revival won't be afraid to be topical, the cast and creators admitted during their panel at TCA. And that includes talk about Donald Trump and the "T" in "LGBT." "When we started it, it was revolutionary to have two gay characters," Debra Messing said. "My hope is that now we can finish the alphabet with gender identity…"
"I think we're lucky that we have this built into the show—we have a Trump supporter, and it's not just that one voice ... oh wow, we can really speak to the world through these voices and not have to change this architecture," co-creator Max Mutchnick added.
Instagram
Like No Time Has Passed
If you were worried that time apart might have altered the fan-favorite dynamic of Jack and Karen, rest easy. During their TCA panel, both Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally admitted that they slipped right back into their old groove without missing a beat. "It's like riding a bike," Hayes said. "It's so easy. Fits like a glove."
"I think the main difference is that we have to stretch," Mullally cracked.
YouTube
Season 2 Is Already a Sure Thing
Oh, honey, they aren't stopping with just one! Before an episode of the revival even hit the airwaves, NBC made the wise decision to lock the core four down for a second go-round of 13 episodes, set to air in 2018. The network announced the exciting news just before the show's panel began during the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour, revealing that the ink was barely dry on the deal.
Will & Grace returns Thursday, Sept. 28 on NBC.
