Gal Gadot Shuts Down Wonder Woman Body Shaming

It's a wonder that Gal Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman.

In the Aug. 25 issue of Rolling Stone, the actress reveals why she didn't buy into the hype surrounding a role that took 75 years to bring to the big screen. "When you're a beginner, you get excited about having a job," Gadot, 32, explains. "That's where I was."

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder had seen Gadot's work in Fast & Furious and Fast Five, so he asked her to come in for an audition. "Zack called me and was like, 'So do you know what you're testing for?' I said, 'No,'" she recalls. "He said, 'Well, I'm not sure if you have her in Israel, but did you hear about Wonder Woman?'"

After making her debut as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, she got to work on director Patty Jenkins' origin story. Released two month ago, the movie has earned $800 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2017. Says Gadot, "It just shows that the world was ready for a female-driven action movie."

From the beginning, though, there was backlash.