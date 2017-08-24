Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Professional Dancers Include Mark Ballas, Maks Chmerkovskiy and More Returning Faces

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker & Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Girl on Top, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Chloe Bennet, Agents of Shield, Jamie Clayton, Sense8, Candice Patton, The Flash

Girl on Top 2017 Round 3: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

Real Housewives of Dallas

This Real Housewives of Dallas Argument May Be the Franchise's Most Ridiculous One Yet

American Horror Story: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult Opening Credits Revealed: Watch At Your Own Risk!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Here we go again!

Dancing With the Stars' 25th season is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 18, with the celebrity contestants yet to be revealed. But fans were treated to a big announcement on Thursday morning, when the roster of professional dancers was revealed on Good Morning America. The roster includes many fan-favorites—and a few returning faces.

It'll be husband vs. wife when Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd return to the ballroom for a dance battle. Val Chmerkovskiy is also in the mix to make it an even bigger family affair.

Photos

We Ranked Dancing With the Stars' Professional Dancers—All 41 of Them!

Also filling out the ranks this year: Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten and returning pro Mark Ballas. This is the first season for Ballas since season 22 when he came in second with Paige VanZant.

While ABC does not comment on casting rumors, sources tell E! News that Total Divas and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella will be competing this season. 

The full cast will be announced on Good Morning America in September.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Mark Ballas , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Peta Murgatroyd , 2017 Fall TV Preview
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.