Lady Gaga Cries "I'm Alone" in Emotional Documentary Five Foot Two

  By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

Lady Gaga, Five Foot Two

Instagram

Lady Gaga's life isn't as perfect as it looks.

"I'm known for being larger than life," she tweeted, "but really I'm just... #GagaFiveFootTwo."

On Thursday, the pop star shared several teasers from her upcoming documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. "I have seen a few short clips of the documentary but I decided not to watch it all the way through—or most of it, for that matter—because I can't be objective about myself," the 31-year-old "John Wayne" singer admits in one of the video clips. "So, you'll see it before I do."

It's easy to understand why it would be hard for her to watch. In another scene, the singer cries, "I'm alone, every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave, and then I'll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence."

Read

Lady Gaga on Summer Music, Her Healing New Role and a Future in the Movies

Another scene shows Gaga, alone, going over a pain management plan in in a doctor's office. "Phase one is let's try to get you out of this intense pain that's in your face where you feel like you're running from the tidal all the time," a woman, whose identity is not revealed, tells Gaga. "I know there's a component of psych that Dr. Modir is working on. Phase two, let's try to get the muscles to reeducate. Phase three, we do the blood spinning to try to cause regeneration."

Gaga has been seen with documentarian Chris Moukarbel several times in the past year, but it's unclear if he's the one who's been working with the "Judas" singer on Gaga: Five Foot Two. The film promises to give fans an unfettered look at Gaga recording Joanne, rehearsing for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, filming A Star Is Born and dealing with her split from fiancé Taylor Kinney.

At this point, Gaga has not said when and where Gaga: Five Foot Two will premiere.

