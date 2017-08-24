Katy Perry's All-Star Basketball Team Mounts a Comeback in "Swish Swish"

It's the Tigers vs. the Sheep at Sheep Stadium—and the home team is the underdog.

At midnight, Katy Perry released the music video for "Swish Swish," with cameos from Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson, Joey Chestnut, Terry Crews, Doug the Pug, Rob Gronkowski, Russel "Backpack Kid" Horning, Iris Kyle, Amanda LaCount, Gatan Matarazzo, Dexter Mayfield, Nicki Minaj, Sydelle Noel, Molly Shannon, Kia Stevens, Christine Sydelko, Jackie Tohn, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jenna Ushkowitz, Carter Wilkerson, Britney Young and the West Hollywood Cheerleaders. Swish Center's Rich Eisen and Bill Walton commentated on the basketball game, which they predicted would be "the most unwatchable, eye-gouging blowout of the season."

That was an understatement.