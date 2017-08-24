Katy Perry's All-Star Basketball Team Mounts a Comeback in "Swish Swish"

It's the Tigers vs. the Sheep at Sheep Stadium—and the home team is the underdog.
At midnight, Katy Perry released the music video for "Swish Swish," with cameos from Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson, Joey Chestnut, Terry Crews, Doug the Pug, Rob Gronkowski, Russel "Backpack Kid" Horning, Iris Kyle, Amanda LaCount, GatanMatarazzo, Dexter Mayfield, Nicki Minaj, SydelleNoel, Molly Shannon, Kia Stevens, Christine Sydelko, Jackie Tohn, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jenna Ushkowitz, Carter Wilkerson, Britney Young and the West Hollywood Cheerleaders. Swish Center's Rich Eisen and Bill Walton commentated on the basketball game, which they predicted would be "the most unwatchable, eye-gouging blowout of the season."
"Despite all her best efforts," Eisen said of Perry, "she just seems to be falling flat on her face."
But with a little luck—and a little juice—Perry's team was able to turn it all around.
Dave Meyers directed the "Swish Swish" music video, which Jennifer Heath, Danny Lockwood and Nathan Scherrer produced and Jamie Mizrahi and Johnny Wujek styled. Meyers previously directed Perry's "Firework," which won the award for Video of the Year at the 2011 MTV VMAs.
"'Swish Swish' just basically is like, I stay winning. I just, like, you know...I'm above that crap," Perry said on SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up while promoting her album, Witness. "I'm gonna stay winning. You're gonna try to hold me down, and I'm gonna come out like a phoenix rising."