Jon Gosselin Is "Relentlessly Fighting for His Kids'' After Multiple Confrontations With Kate Gosselin, Lawyer Says

Jon Gosselin will do whatever it takes to protect his family.

Just yesterday, the reality TV star called authorities to ROG Orthodontics in Wyomissing, Penn. over a "verbal domestic dispute" with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Wyomissing Police confirmed to E! News that the former couple could not come to an agreement as to which parent one of their 13-year-old daughters would go home with. Ultimately, no arrests were made, officers escorted Kate out of the building and the child left with Jon at her request.

Now it appears this incident isn't the first time in recent memory that Jon and Kate have clashed over their sextuplets and twins' custody agreement. His attorney, Kristen Doleva-Lecher, tells E! News that a separate exchange took place on Aug. 15 in a parking lot and as a result, Jon is making an effort to "do what is right."

Doleva-Lecher explains, "The ability to co-parent is desirous in all custody matters, unfortunately in this case, it remains a theory, not a reality."