2017 MTV Video Music Awards: 10 Things to Know About the Always Unpredictable Spectacle

Houston, it's time for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Music lovers are now just hours away from the 34th annual VMAs, which broadcasts live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. tomorrow night. As per usual when it comes to the typically controversy-filled spectacle, expect the unexpected. Yes, the VMAs is the award show for moments like Kanye West's infamous "Imma let you finish, but..." rant.

Unpredictability aside, E! News is breaking down what viewers at home can look forward to catching. For starters, the VMAs red carpet is almost always one for the Hollywood history books; plus, there are almost 20 different artists and acts expected to grace the stage with showstopping performances of their own.