EXCLUSIVE!

Carmen Electra Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Dave Navarro

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

Eric Decker, Shirtless, Dog

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics: See the Football Star Flaunt His Sexy Six Pack

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Says She's "Genuinely Happy" & Having "More Fun" After Tyga Breakup: "I Feel Way More Free"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Carmen Electra is proving that you can still be friendly with your Hollywood ex.

More than ten years after the actress and Dave Navarro put an end to their two-year marriage, fans can't help but wonder if these two would ever get back together.

While appearing on today's all-new Daily Pop, Carmen set the record straight on where her relationship with the rock star stands today.  

"We're still really good friends," she told Catt Sadler, Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "I just posted a shot on Instagram because we just ran into each other at the same hotel. We have a connection and it's undeniable and I'll love him forever."

Carmen added, "Will we get back together? We're not at a place like that but we are friends and we don't talk all the time. It's not a weird thing, but we do reach out and check on each other from time to time."

Photos

Stars Really Do Eat

Carmen Electra, Dave Navarro

Instagram

Fans watched the couple plan their wedding on the 2004 MTV series 'Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen & Dave. During the show, viewers got a front-row seat to their chemistry that included Dave calling his lady "mouse" and Carmen calling Dave "bird." You guys totally remember, right? 

Ultimately, both parties remain friendly and focused on various projects in and out of Hollywood.

 "Marriage is pushing it but I do adore him and he's doing great," she shared with E! News. "And I'll always love him."

Make sure to watch Carmen Electra on Worst Cooks in America premiering tonight at 9 p.m. only on Food Network.

TAGS/ Carmen Electra , Dave Navarro , Exclusives , Daily Pop , Couples , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.