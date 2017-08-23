Carmen Electra Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Dave Navarro

Carmen Electra is proving that you can still be friendly with your Hollywood ex.

More than ten years after the actress and Dave Navarro put an end to their two-year marriage, fans can't help but wonder if these two would ever get back together.

While appearing on today's all-new Daily Pop, Carmen set the record straight on where her relationship with the rock star stands today.

"We're still really good friends," she told Catt Sadler, Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "I just posted a shot on Instagram because we just ran into each other at the same hotel. We have a connection and it's undeniable and I'll love him forever."

Carmen added, "Will we get back together? We're not at a place like that but we are friends and we don't talk all the time. It's not a weird thing, but we do reach out and check on each other from time to time."