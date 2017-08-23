Taylor Swift Is Releasing New Music: Who's She Planning to Put on Blast?

She's baaaaaack!

After three years of waiting, Taylor Swift has revealed that she finally has new music on the way! The "Blank Space" singer spent the last week posting cryptic social media messages, before finally revealing on Wednesday that her sixth studio album, Reputation, will be out Nov. 10. Plus, fans will get the first single on the night of Thursday, Aug. 24.

Taylor is coming out swinging for this new album, and the cover art featuring the blond with slick hair and shadows of news headlines partially covering her face is the first indication that's she's about to throw some major shade. But who will be her victims?

We all know that she has had some problems in the past with Katy Perry, not to mention a beef against Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian, who released a Snapchat video of Taylor approving Kanye's infamous single "Famous." So there are plenty of people who could be on her hit track list.