The Challenge's Ammo Reveals He Was Raped By His Former Partner

MTV
MTV reality star Ammo is ready to reveal a very personal detail about a past relationship.
Shortly after experiencing a "very intense episode of post-traumatic stress disorder" on Tuesday night's episode of The Challenge, Ammo shared with followers that he was once raped by a former partner.
"In November of 2016 I was raped in my own bed by my former partner. I remember saying 'no' and 'I don't want to' but my partner insisted that he was going to 'make me take it' and teach me 'how to be a man,'" he wrote on YouCaring. "It was painful. It was mortifying. And it was non-consensual."
The realization happened when Ammo sat in a Planned Parenthood and was interviewed by a social worker.
"She put her hand on my knee and said: 'Rape can happen to anyone, by anyone. Sometimes it is the people closest to us who hurt us the most,'" Ammo said.
As viewers of The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty may have seen, Ammo wanted to participate in MTV's latest show to "prove to myself that I was strong—that I could do anything."
In this week's episode, however, a sand wrestling match caused an episode of PTSD that resulted in producers calling the paramedics for Ammo.
"While underneath my opponent, my mind triggered memories of my assault and I was left in a state of panic leaving me totally paralyzed," he shared. "I left the show the next day and came back to New York to start immediate recovery. Since then, I have been focused on taking better care of myself and working hard to get the medical and psychological help I need."
Today, Ammo is asking for donations so he can "get the continued help and support I need."
"Trust me when I say: RECOVERY IS POSSIBLE," he wrote. "Sometimes all it takes is reaching out and simply saying: 'I need help.'"