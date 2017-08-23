The Challenge's Ammo Reveals He Was Raped By His Former Partner

Ammo

MTV

MTV reality star Ammo is ready to reveal a very personal detail about a past relationship.

Shortly after experiencing a "very intense episode of post-traumatic stress disorder" on Tuesday night's episode of The Challenge, Ammo shared with followers that he was once raped by a former partner.   

"In November of 2016 I was raped in my own bed by my former partner. I remember saying 'no' and 'I don't want to' but my partner insisted that he was going to 'make me take it' and teach me 'how to be a man,'" he wrote on YouCaring. "It was painful. It was mortifying. And it was non-consensual."

The realization happened when Ammo sat in a Planned Parenthood and was interviewed by a social worker.

"She put her hand on my knee and said: 'Rape can happen to anyone, by anyone. Sometimes it is the people closest to us who hurt us the most,'" Ammo said.

Photos

Stars Whose Siblings Were on Reality TV

As viewers of The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty may have seen, Ammo wanted to participate in MTV's latest show to "prove to myself that I was strong—that I could do anything."

In this week's episode, however, a sand wrestling match caused an episode of PTSD that resulted in producers calling the paramedics for Ammo.

"While underneath my opponent, my mind triggered memories of my assault and I was left in a state of panic leaving me totally paralyzed," he shared. "I left the show the next day and came back to New York to start immediate recovery. Since then, I have been focused on taking better care of myself and working hard to get the medical and psychological help I need."

Today, Ammo is asking for donations so he can "get the continued help and support I need."

"Trust me when I say: RECOVERY IS POSSIBLE," he wrote. "Sometimes all it takes is reaching out and simply saying: 'I need help.'"

