Best Dressed of the Week: Hailey Baldwin, Kat Graham & More!

Note to self: Find a top like Hailey Baldwin's ASAP.
If you're like us, you reach for jeans pretty much every day of the week, which means things can get a little stale quickly (because you'll most likely then throw on a plain tee). So it's important to spice things up every once and a while, and a mesh crop top (like Hailey's $1,595 Balmain one) will do just that.
Not so keen on showing as much skin? No problem. Swap mid-rise jeans for high-rise and cover up some of that stomach—leaving just a touch of your waist out in the open. And if that's still not enough, throwing a bomber or varsity jacket over the whole outfit is a cool option.
Looking for more style tips like these? Keep scrolling for nine more of our favorite looks of the week.
Kourtney Kardashian, Kat Graham and Bella Hadid? Oh my! There's way more style inspiration where the above comes from, so happy surfing.
Kat's looking like a groovy '70s babe in her Missoni bodysuit, red Givenchy leather jacket, Gucci flares, Jennifer Fisher earrings and Foster Grant sunglasses.
The former Miss Universe styled her Cotton Citizen tank in such a cool way, pairing it with a $6,500 BreeLayne jacket, black, silky joggers and pumps.
The model's floral romper and orange Zac Posen sunnies are giving us major summertime vibes. Those Calvin Klein heels, too!
A cool and casual Kourtney takes a stroll in an oversized yellow tee, bike shorts and Adidas Originals sneakers.
Shanina's 7 For All Mankind distressed denim skirt and Saint Laurent bag is a winning combination.
This fly girl look is really working for the model as she runs from callback to callback in NYC.
The model's mesh Balmain crop top and skinny jeans are a super sultry daytime look, but we're digging it.
Heidi's looking ready for vacation in this periwinkle, floral maxi and thong-like sandals.
The supermodel's tucked in military shirt and denim skirt ensemble is cool to say the least. It's an effortless outfit with serious edge.
Lily's daytime look is comfortable and cute. Her graphic butterfly tee, straight-leg jeans backpack and ballet flats make for an adorable and feminine yet relaxed weekend outfit.
Take it to the streets.
And show the world what you've got!