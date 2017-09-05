Transform Any Small Space Into an Office With These Celeb Designer Tips

An office can be the missing piece to the puzzle that is your home. It's a command center for busy parents, a professional space for telecommuters and an area where creativity comes to life. As more of our busy schedules morph into around-the-clock lifestyles, working from the couch just won't cut it anymore.

But who's got that kind of space?

We talked to design experts Todd Black (celeb clients include Veronica Webb) and Taylor Spellman (from the show Yours Mine or Ours) about how to transform small areas into home offices. Their interior decorating tips and innovative ideas for maximizing even the smallest spaces prove that anyone can work an office into their living environment.