The Apps Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria Use to Travel

ESC: Celeb Apps, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Traveling was much different before technology. Folded street maps and photos that couldn't be instantly uploaded and shared? We can hardly even imagine.

Today, you can travel well with as little as an iPhone in your pocket (and the correct converter, of course). But while we're figuring out if Uber still works upon arrival in a foreign land (it does), our favorite celebs are on a whole other digital level.

Whether they're seeking food or accommodation, stars are doing it in style—and on their smartphones.

Find out the apps your favorite celebs are downloading to enhance their (already extravagant) travel experiences. All you need is an iPhone, Android or a tablet—and some major celeb status.

ESC: Celeb Apps, Chanel Iman

Instagram

Chanel Iman

While vacationing in Greece, Chanel posted about the app Velocity Black. Sound exclusive? We thought so, too. It's a concierge service for the digital era, handling all your needs straight from your pocket. Membership is by application only, and once you join the Velocity Black community, you'll have access to private events worldwide, on-demand travel services and the best pricing and free upgrades at hotels and for exclusive services from the company's partners.

Annual membership fee: $2,400 with a $600 one-time initiation fee.

ESC: Celeb Apps, Tinsley Mortimer

Instagram

Tinsley Mortimer

There's a lot to do when prepping for a big trip. Hair and nail care should not be neglected, despite everything else on the list. What is this Real Houswives of New York star's solution? PRIV, a mobile and web platform that delivers beauty pros straight to you.

Download is free. Prices vary depending upon services requested.

ESC: Celeb Apps, Eva Longoria

Instagram

Eva Longoria

How do stars fly? You could bet many of them like to go private. One of the celebrity-preferred apps for that is JetSmarter, which allows you to search, book a rental jet and pay—all from your mobile device. Eva has a membership, and she was posting about how it makes travel so much easier.

Download is free. Information about membership is available upon request.

ESC: Celeb Apps, Olivia Munn

Instagram

Olivia Munn

Olivia's birthday bash in Turks and Caicos would not have been possible without Booking.com. The service helps you find the best accommodation, flight and transportation deals in any destination, and it's available on multiple digital platforms. Olivia used it to find her private villa for the ultimate island getaway.

Download is free. Prices vary depending upon booking request.

ESC: Celeb Apps, Aziz Ansari

Instagram

Aziz Ansari

CHEFSFEED gives you inside access to the hottest restaurants in over 50 cities. You can also find delicious food and follow your favorite chefs. If Emmy-award winning comedian and major foodie Aziz approves, you know it's got to be good.

Download is free.

ESC: Celeb Apps, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim Kardashian

Kim posted this photo using a travel app we all know and love: Airbnb. Stars, they're just like us, right? Not so much. When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spent some time in New York City last summer, she stayed in a $9,000-a-night penthouse courtesy of the travel company. As it says on the site: "25M and worth it."

Download is free. Prices vary depending upon booking request.

The saying goes: Tourists don't know where they've been, and travelers don't know where they're going.

So where exactly do celebrities fit in?

PRIV app and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

