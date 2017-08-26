One Direction Kisses, Britney Spears Inspiration & the Brooklyn Bridge: Relive Katy Perry's Most Unforgettable MTV VMA Moments

Katy Perry is running the show.

With five nominations, the songstress is gearing up for her one of her biggest years at the MTV Video Music Awards yet. To top it all off, the star is performing and she's hosting for the first time.

"I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson," Perry told E! News in a statement. "Come Aug. 27, I'll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids."

"We're thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs," added Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. "She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year's show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history."