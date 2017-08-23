This Is Not a Drill: Fiona the Hippo Is Getting Her Own Show and You Can Sneak a Peek of It

Be sure to like "The Fiona Show" Facebook page. 1st episode will air 8/29 with never before seen video of her birth! https://t.co/sp7fi88YEJ pic.twitter.com/jseh37uWTv— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 23, 2017
Your prayers have been answered!
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced earlier this morning that Fiona the Hippo is getting her very own Facebook show. iTS first episode airing next Tuesday, Aug. 29. The premiere episode will show never before seen video of Fiona's birth.
The zoo posted the news on social media this morning, writing on its Instagram, "We always knew she was a star! Now Fiona has her own show!"
Baby Fiona stole our hearts when she was born on Jan. 24, six weeks premature and weighing only 29 pounds, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest-recorded birth weight for a hippo. But Fiona has proved that she's the little hippo that could and along the way has amassed a huge Internet following. The zoo is now allowing viewers in on her heartwarming journey.
Family reunion! We've never been more excited about a post! BiFi (the power duo name that?s being used for Bibi and Fiona) was joined by Henry this morning for the first time. The three were introduced in Hippo Cove?s outdoor pool before the Zoo opened, supervised by their care team. The short introduction went well. Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what we were hoping to see. Introductions will continue. There is still no set schedule for when Fiona will be out. When she is out, she has access to go inside, so visitors may or may not see her. Please be understanding if you visit the Zoo and Hippo Cove is closed off as the family needs time to get used to each other in the outdoor pool. #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #closeenoughtocare #teamfiona #hippo #fionafix
In July the baby girl was all the way up to 300 pounds and also had her first family reunion with mother Bibi and father Henry.
The zoo posted a too-cute pic, which Fiona photobombed, with the caption, "Family reunion! We've never been more excited about a post! BiFi (the power duo name that's being used for Bibi and Fiona) was joined by Henry this morning for the first time."
Just two days ago the zoo Instagramed an update on the happy hippo's health, writing, "Fiona tipped the scales at 451 lbs this morning. Soon she'll be big enough to eclipse the sun herself! #teamfiona #SolarEclipse2017."
Miracles do happen!