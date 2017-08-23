This Is Not a Drill: Fiona the Hippo Is Getting Her Own Show and You Can Sneak a Peek of It

Your prayers have been answered!

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced earlier this morning that Fiona the Hippo is getting her very own Facebook show. iTS first episode airing next Tuesday, Aug. 29. The premiere episode will show never before seen video of Fiona's birth.

The zoo posted the news on social media this morning, writing on its Instagram, "We always knew she was a star! Now Fiona has her own show!"

Baby Fiona stole our hearts when she was born on Jan. 24, six weeks premature and weighing only 29 pounds, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest-recorded birth weight for a hippo. But Fiona has proved that she's the little hippo that could and along the way has amassed a huge Internet following. The zoo is now allowing viewers in on her heartwarming journey.