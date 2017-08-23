Not All of Jax Taylor's Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Were Thrilled That He & Brittany Cartwright Got Their Own Spinoff

The easiest way to piss off your reality TV co-stars? Land yourself a spinoff that doesn't include any of them.

And as Jax Taylor tells it, when he and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright were presented with the possibility of a series of their very own, following them to Brittany's family's Kentucky farm for a true fish-out-of-water situation, by the producers of Vanderpump Rules, he couldn't wait to stick it to some of the ladies in the cast who've given him grief in the past.

"I was excited, but then the first thing I thought of was, 'Oh man, what is everyone else going to think?'" he told E! News' Zuri Hall ahead of the big Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky premiere. "There's a couple of the castmates that I like to do that to, so I was kind of like 'Ha ha!' to some of them. A couple of the

girls..."