Ashley Nicole Wheeler's Fiancé Drops Wedding Planning Bombshell After Super Bowl Loss: ''I Don't Know If I Wanna Be Involved''

This doesn't sound good!
In this sneak peek from Sunday's new WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Wheeler comforts fiancé Philip Wheeler after his team the Atlanta Falcons lose Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots.
"We just lost the Super Bowl, like the biggest game ever," a sad Philip says. "Even though you didn't win this is still a successful season for you," Ashley reassures her man.
"I thought we won it at half time," he adds. "I've never seen so many little kids crying," Ashley says.
"Some of my teammates cried. I didn't cry, but I felt bad," Philip tells his lady.
Even though Philip didn't nab a Super Bowl ring, Ashley reminds him they have their upcoming wedding to look forward to.
"We still got something really exciting coming up and you gonna get a different kind of ring," she says.
"Yeah but man, it's not the same," a depressed Philip argues. "I just need to rest. This took a toll on me. I don't know if I wanna be involved in planning the wedding. It just sounds like too much. I don't if I'm gonna be able to bounce back from this for a while."
