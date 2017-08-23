Are Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams and Danielle Maltby Dating?

A pretty blonde walks into a tiki bar...
Bachelor in Paradise has a new fan-favorite couple after Tuesday's episode, and in a twist, one of the people isn't an official cast member.
Bachelor in Paradise season three star Wells Adams returned to Mexico this season as the bartender, replacing Jorge, and quickly became the Internet's new boyfriend, thanks to his words of advice, above average drink-making, and, you know, actually listening to the women when they speak. While he's not technically allowed to date anyone on the job, viewers learned there's been sparks between the radio DJ and Danielle Maltby, the soft-spoken nurse from Nick Viall's season, for years.
And after years of being "just friends" after going on one date awhile back, Wells finally made a move on Danielle M., just as she was leaving Paradise to go work with kids in Kenya after realizing the love of her life probably wasn't one of the guys hanging on the beach.
The friends, who both live in Nashville, shared their first kiss after Wells walked Danielle out of Paradise, with a very happy Danielle later saying it was "a good kiss" and hinting that the twosome would need to have a conversation once she got back from her trip. (Time to DTR!) Cue the Internet immediately envisioning their wedding taking place during next summer's premiere episode.
But what's the latest on Wells and Danielle, now that she is back from her trip and BIP is over?
The two have been spending a bunch of time together, including a group hang with cast member Kristina Schulman when she visited Nashville, and they even watched Tuesday night's episode together at a charity viewing party hosted by Danielle to benefit LWALA Community Alliance.
And a recent Instagram post from Carly Waddell, whose wedding to Evan Bass was aired last week after meeting on the show last summer, really has fans speculating about the pair's current status.
"We love love!!! Here's to hoping it works out for everyone like it did for us!!!" Carly captioned a photo of her and Evan, along with Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan (one of the current season's only established couples), and Wells and Danielle.
Later, Evan chimed in on Twitter, writing, "DANIELLE AND WELLS FOR EVERYTHING LOVE IS REAL AND I AM HERE FOR IT."
Come on, if Carly and Evan (who are expecting their first child!) are shippin' you, you basically have to be together, right? It's basically a Bachelor law at this point.
So are Wells and Danielle currently dating or did they shift back down into the friend zone?
"Everyone wants them to be together and thinks they would be the cutest couple," a Bachelor Nation source tells E! News. "They are just friends at this point, but we all got so excited when we heard about the kiss. I think they will end up together eventually."
From their lips to Chris Harrison's ears...
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.