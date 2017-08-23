How to Color Correct Your Under-Eye Circles

ESC: E!ssentials

Sometimes concealer just isn't enough, even for celebrities.

Dark under-eye circles are inevitable. Whether you've inherited the shadows from your parents or they magically appear after a long night (maybe even a stressful day?), it isn't always simple to get rid of them. Most people use concealer as a quick solve, but depending on the thickness of the formula, it might not cover much. The result: tired, wrinkled eyes that will keep just about anyone from the selfie life.

But if you want a Shay Mitchell-level glow, there's a more effective solution! Backstage beauty professionals like PRIV artist Joanna Mkowski brighten eyes with just one step: color-correcting makeup. Between moisturizer and concealer, a cream-based, orange pigment (preferably one darker than your actual skin tone) will prevent dark circles from penetrating through your makeup.

Ready to brighten your stare? Follow the steps below!

ESC: E!ssentials, Color Correcting

Moisturizer

Prep the skin with a moisturizer. Optional: Add a caffeine-based eye cream to boost hydration under the eyes.

Urban Decay Rehab Makeup Prep Hot Springs Hydrating Gel, $28

ESC: E!ssentials, Color Correcting

Color-Correcting Makeup

Dab some cream-based, orange pigment darker than your complexion under your eyes then smooth out the product.

MAC Studio Finish Skin Corrector, $14

ESC: E!ssentials, Color Correcting

Concealer

Add a layer of concealer over the orange pigment, then blend. If you can still see the color-correcting makeup, add another layer of concealer. 

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Glow Concealer, $8.97

ESC: E!ssentials, Color Correcting

Foundation

Once your concealer is smooth, apply foundation over the face and blend.

e.l.f. BB Cream, $5.99

Miss A AOA Studio High-Def Brush, $10 (set of 10)

ESC: E!ssentials, Color Correcting

Setting Powder

For long-lasting makeup, apply setting powder all over the face.

Glossier Wowder, $22

ESC: E!ssentials, Color Correcting

Final Look

Time to slay!

Need some help? With the PRIV app, a makeup artist can arrive at your front door. Check it out!

 

Model's jewelry: Baublebar Tiki Bracelet Set

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Multimask Like a Pro

