Taylor Swift Announces New Album—Reputation

After plenty of teasing and quite a bit of waiting, Taylor Swift has finally given fans the gift they've been wanting for three years...That's right, ladies, gents and Swifties all around the world, #TS6 is here!
The singer released on Wednesday details about her sixth studio album, including its name and cover. Reputation is set for release on Nov. 10, according to her Instagram. She also revealed that the first single will be released Thursday night.
The cover features a black and white photo of Taylor dressed casually in a loose-fitting shirt and sporting wet hair, dark lipstick and a chain choker while standing amid a backdrop of fake newspaper headlines and articles, all containing repeats of two words, "Taylor Swift."
It comes hours after the singer released the third in a series of three videos making up a larger one of a slithering snake—an animal her critics have often associated with her over the years, and days after she purged all of her social media accounts.
Mert & Marcus/Big Machine Records
As is the trend among artists these days, the 27-year-old songstress went what has since become known as the Beyoncé route and opted not to tease any new music beforehand or otherwise promise that something special was in the works.
Not only did Swift go into hiding for most of the year so far, staying out of the public eye and off social media, she also hasn't released a new album since 2014's 1989, which dropped on Oct. 27, 2014. Her last single, the Zayn Malik collaboration "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and was released in December.
As Swift continued to stay out of the spotlight over the last few months, E! News learned she was entirely focused on making new music.
"Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months," a source shared with E! News exclusively in May. "She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."
Our insider added at the time, "She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that's it."
Well now we certainly know why! Happy #TS6 day, Swifties!