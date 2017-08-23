Taylor Swift's Slithering History: All of Her Snake References Over the Years

The fangs are out.

After three days of thoroughly studying every detail of Taylor Swift's recent cryptic social media videos, fans have finally learned what the star was hiding: a snake. After mysteriously purging all of her social media accounts last week, the songstress unveiled the third piece of a digital puzzle on Wednesday with a clip of a snake head biting at our screens. In the previous two videos, only a tail could be seen, raising questions about whether or not it was a reptile or perhaps a dragon. With that cleared up, Swifties are eagerly waiting to see where all of these signs will lead—the most obvious answer being to a new album.

However, while details about any unreleased music remain heavily guarded, the 27-year-old Grammy winner has deliberately chosen a snake to represent whatever is ahead. While the pop princess and the cold-blooded reptile don't appear to have many similarities on the surface, the star has a rather complicated history with snakes if you take a closer look.

Allow us: