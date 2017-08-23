Mel B Explains Her America's Got Talent Drink Throw: "What You See Is What You Get"

As Howie Mandel and Tyra Banks said last night, America's Got Talent "is live TV"—anything can happen, like Mel B throwing her drink at Simon Cowell after he made a barb about Demian Aditya's escape artist act being like her wedding night.
"I kind of think it will be like Mel B's wedding night," Cowell said. "A lot of anticipation, not much promise."
The Spice Girl tossed her drink and walked off the stage, but there's more to the story.
"[Evie Clair] really made me cry because it made me think about my dad, and my dad recently passed from cancer also, with an almost 8-9 years struggle. So a story like that from such a young girl really touches my heart…She just sounded so beautiful and I couldn't stop crying, so I go from that to Simon saying something so rude and inappropriate," Mel B told E! News.
"So, my journey tonight was all over the place. But I'm a very real, honest person, so what you see is what you get," she continued.
AGT host Banks said it was all in good fun. "Simon loves to tease Mel like he's her little sister. Like she's his little sister. I think I need to go to bed," she joked.
Mandel joked, "With Mel, it looks like water, but I think it's vodka. She's had a rough year. She has to do what she has to do. The publicist is looking at me like, ‘Why are you saying Mel drinks vodka.'"
Cowell's joke wasn't the only time a judge ruffled Mel B's feathers. Howie Mandel made a crack about Mirror Image, the 16-year-old twins who sang Queen and performed a dance routine, and how Mel B should date them.
"Oh god, I'm single and I'm raising my kids," she told us.
America's Got Talent was plagued with OMG moments last night, including Light Balance not being able to perform their act live. The judges had to critique the dress rehearsal.
"I was feeling like the show was totally falling apart and I had to hold it together with my rings," Banks said about her stressful night full of barbs and gaffes.
