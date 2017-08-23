Drake Wears Rihanna's Branded Socks Because Love Never Dies

Drake wears his heart on his...feet.

The 30-year-old rapper posted on Instagram this week a photo of him sitting on a couch and looking pensive while wearing a pair of socks from ex-girlfriend Rihanna's latest Fenty x Stance collection, which was released last week. They feature an illustration of the 29-year-old R&B singer sporting the red, green, yellow and black stripes mesh Tommy Hilfiger maxi dress she wears in the pair's 2016 "Work" music video.

"Trabajo," Drake wrote, using the Spanish word for "work."

In 2015, Rihanna was made a spokesmodel and contributing creative director of Stance socks and launched her first collection with the company that fall.