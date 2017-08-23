Netflix's September 2017 Titles: Say Hello to Jaws and Mulan and Goodbye to CSI: Miami and Scream

Plan your binge-watching accordingly.

Netflix announced Wednesday which movie and TV titles will become available to stream in September—as well as which movies are being removed from its library. As E! News reported Tuesday, Beauty and the Beast—starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson—is among the new additions, and several animated Disney titles—including Hercules, Mulan and Pocahontas—will also become accessible. A few horror classics, like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, are making way for thrillers like Jaws and its three sequels (Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge).

Here is the complete list of titles arriving and departing next month: