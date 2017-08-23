Netflix's September 2017 Titles: Say Hello to Jaws and Mulan and Goodbye to CSI: Miami and Scream

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Girl on Top, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Chloe Bennet, Agents of Shield, Jamie Clayton, Sense8, Candice Patton, The Flash

Girl on Top 2017 Round 3: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

Real Housewives of Dallas

This Real Housewives of Dallas Argument May Be the Franchise's Most Ridiculous One Yet

American Horror Story: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult Opening Credits Revealed: Watch At Your Own Risk!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Plan your binge-watching accordingly.

Netflix announced Wednesday which movie and TV titles will become available to stream in September—as well as which movies are being removed from its library. As E! News reported Tuesday, Beauty and the Beast—starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson—is among the new additions, and several animated Disney titles—including Hercules, Mulan and Pocahontas—will also become accessible. A few horror classics, like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, are making way for thrillers like Jaws and its three sequels (Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge).

Here is the complete list of titles arriving and departing next month:

Scream

Dimension FIlms

Available Sept. 1:

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney's Hercules

Disney's Mulan

Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light: Season 1

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone, Baby, Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1

Little Evil

Maniac: Season 1

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She's Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F--K Is That Guy

Jaws

Universal Studios

Available Sept. 2:

Vincent N Roxxy

Available Sept. 4:

Graduation

Available Sept. 5:

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Available Sept. 6:

A Good American

Hard Tide

Available Sept. 7:

The Blacklist: Season 4

Available Sept. 8:

#realityhigh

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1

Joaquín Reyes: Una y No Más

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 1

The Walking Dead: Season 7

Available Sept. 9:

Portlandia: Season 7

Available Sept. 11:

The Forgotten

Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Gangs of New York

Miramax Films

Available Sept. 12:

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

Available Sept. 13:

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

Available Sept. 14:

Disney's Pocahontas

Available Sept. 15:

American Vandal: Season 1

First They Killed My Father

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5

Rumble

Strong Island

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2

Available Sept. 18:

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Available Sept. 19:

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Love, Sweat and Tears

Available Sept. 20:

Carol

Available Sept. 21:
Gotham: Season 3

Available Sept. 22:

Fuller House: New Episodes

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1

The Samaritan

Available Sept. 23:

Alien Arrival

Available Sept. 25:

Dark Matter: Season 3

Available Sept. 26:

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4

Available Sept. 27:

Absolutely Anything

Available Sept. 29:

Big Mouth: Season 1

Club de Cuervos: Season 3

Gerald's Game

Real Rob: Season 2

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1

Our Souls at Night

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1

Available Sept. 30:

Murder Maps: Season 3

Read

Shonda Rhimes Is Leaving ABC for Netflix

Beauty and the Beast, Luke Evans

Disney

Leaving Sept. 1:

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1 – 5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred: Season 1 – 2

Something's Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Leaving Sept. 3:

Drumline: A New Beat

Leaving Sept. 4:

The A-List

Cate Blanchett, Carol

The Weinstein Company

Leaving Sept. 5:

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor's New Groove

Leaving Sept. 9:

Teen Beach 2

Leaving Sept. 10:

Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

Leaving Sept. 11:

Terra Nova: Season 1

Leaving Sept. 15:

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Leaving Sept. 15:

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

Leaving Sept. 19:

Persons Unknown: Season 1

Leaving Sept. 20:

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

Leaving Sept. 22:

Philomena

Leaving Sept. 24:

Déjà Vu

Leaving Sept. 26:

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1-10

Leaving Sept. 30:

Last Man Standing: Season 1-5

TAGS/ Netflix , Movies , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Viral
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.